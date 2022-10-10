Should Patriots target any of these potential Panthers trade candidates?

Should Pats target any of these potential Panthers trade candidates? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Carolina Panthers appear headed for a rebuild after firing head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Despite their uninspiring 1-4 record, they have some talented players on their roster who will undoubtedly warrant some attention ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

With the New England Patriots still holding out hope for a playoff berth, Bill Belichick and Co. could look to fill some holes in the roster over the next few weeks. The question is, are Carolina's pieces the right fit for New England?

Here are some potential Panthers trade candidates and the odds of a deal being worked out with the Patriots.

Christian McCaffrey, RB

This is the name that jumps off the page, but this isn't fantasy football. It wouldn't make much sense for the Patriots to acquire the Pro Bowl running back.

While only 26 years old, McCaffrey has been plagued by injuries over the last couple of seasons. Plus, New England already has a two-headed monster at the position with Damien Harris and second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson.

McCaffrey has three years, $39.2 million remaining on his contract after this season. He's still arguably the most talented running back in the league, but the odds of the Patriots paying up to get him are slim to none.

DJ Moore, WR

Moore just recently signed a contract extension with the Panthers, so a trade out of Carolina seems unlikely. Still, it's fun to speculate about the 25-year-old wideout joining the Patriots receiving corps.

Since being drafted in 2018, Moore has overcome poor quarterback and put up some impressive numbers. He has racked up at least 65 catches and 1,150 yards in three of his last four seasons.

The Patriots could use a true No. 1 wideout on the roster, but acquiring Moore doesn't seem plausible given his contract and their existing depth at the position. Moore is owed $61.9 million over the next three years and the Pats WR depth chart already consists of DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

While Moore would fit well in Foxboro, a trade seems like a longshot.

Robbie Anderson, WR

Anderson appears to be the most probable Panthers wideout to be moved before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. The 29-year-old infamously pleaded for the team to not trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield during the offseason. Awkward.

With only one year and $12 million remaining on his contract, Anderson wouldn't break the bank. And the Patriots wouldn't need to give up a whole lot to get him given his lack of production since 2020.

That said, Anderson doesn't really seem like a great fit for New England. As a deep threat, he wouldn't play to the strengths of Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. They already sort of have their own Robbie Anderson in Nelson Agholor. Pass.

Brian Burns, DE

Finally, a name on this list that should pique Belichick's interest.

Brian Burns is the player who teams will be ringing Carolina's phone off the hook for ahead of the deadline. A Pro Bowler last season, he's only 24 years old with 29.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 53 career games.

Burns comes cheap this season at only $2.3 million, but he gets more expensive starting next year at $16 million. He's still on his rookie contract with 2023 representing his fifth-year option before free agency. Fortunately, New England has plenty of cap space.

Alongside Matt Judon and Christian Barmore, Burns would help the Patriots' defensive line wreak havoc and allow Deatrich Wise to come off the field on third down. As long as he and Mac Jones have made up since their 2021 kerfuffle -- and it seems like they have -- Burns would be an excellent pickup.

Derrick Brown, DT

Like with Burns, a team is going to need to overwhelm the Panthers with an offer for Brown. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has starred on Carolina's defensive line with five sacks, 92 tackles and an interception in 37 games. At only 24 years old, Brown should be a piece the Panthers look to build around.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Patriots should be shy about seeing what the asking price is for the former Auburn standout. If it's lower than expected, Belichick should jump at the opportunity.

Brady Christensen, OT

You can never have enough offensive line depth. And while the Patriots' o-line has improved as the season has gone on, it could still use some help.

Christensen, 26, was selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is an athletic lineman who could play guard or tackle if the Patriots needed him to. It would make sense for Belichick to give the Panthers a call, but given their own offensive line woes, they might be unwilling to part ways with one of their best and most versatile options.

Shaq Thompson, LB

One of the more realistic options on this list, Shaq Thompson has one year and $13.2 million remaining on his contract after this season. The 28-year-old doesn't project as a long-term fit in Carolina, so New England may be able to get a fairly inexpensive deal for him.

Thompson, a first-round pick in 2015, could be the perfect fit for a Patriots team that could use the linebacker help. He's a veteran presence who has given the Panthers consistent production over the last several years and has never played in fewer than 14 games in a season. That sounds right up Belichick's alley.