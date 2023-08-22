Should Patriots target lineman Josh Jones in trade with Cardinals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's reason for optimism around the New England Patriots' offense in 2023 -- but there's still one glaring issue they need to address.

Injuries have plagued the Patriots' offensive line this summer, with Mike Onwenu, Cole Strange, Conor McDermott and Calvin Anderson all missing time. Their weakest link might be at offensive tackle: Trent Brown is the team's starting left tackle but was limited earlier in training camp, while veteran Riley Reiff, McDermott and rookie Sidy Sow all have had their struggles at right tackle.

So, does that mean New England should pursue outside help?

Aside from 41-year-old veteran Jason Peters, there aren't many starting-caliber offensive tackles standing by in free agency. The Patriots could call the Cincinnati Bengals about starting right tackle Jonah Williams, but his price tag likely would be too steep.

There is one offensive tackle who potentially could be had for a more reasonable return, however: Arizona Cardinals lineman Josh Jones.

Jones enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign in Arizona, earning recognition from Pro Football Focus as the Cardinals' most improved player after transitioning from right guard/tackle to left tackle. The 26-year-old has impressed as both a left tackle and right tackle this preseason, according to Mike Renner of Underdog Fantasy.

I have no inside info here, but have to think Cardinals OT Josh Jones is going to be elsewhere Week 1



last year of his rookie deal, not slated to start, and he's at minimum a starting caliber OT who's looked great at both RT and LT this preseason https://t.co/FyDqJrNF8q — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) August 21, 2023

As Renner notes, Jones is entering the final year of his contract and currently is behind Pro Bowl left tackle D.J. Humphries and right tackle Paris Johnson Jr., the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It's hard to see Jones unseating either Humphries or Johnson, which means the Cardinals could have a starting-caliber tackle on their bench. And considering Arizona is in rebuilding mode, the team may want to explore acquiring extra draft capital by trading Jones.

Here's what our Phil Perry wrote in his latest Patriots Mailbag about a potential Jones fit in Foxboro:

"If I was the Patriots, I'd be inquiring about Josh Jones of the Cardinals. Impressive tackle prospect out of Houston who was drafted in the third round in 2020. They tried him at guard. Didn't work. Saw some run as a tackle last year and was solid.

"The Cardinals actually have several NFL-caliber tackles... and aren't really playing for anything this year. If you're looking for a potential improvement without paying a massive cost, maybe Jones -- who's going into the last year of his rookie deal -- could be had for a mid-round draft pick."

Add in the fact that Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort spent nearly two decades in the Patriots' organization as a scout (2003 to 2019), and it's easy to see New England dialing up an old friend to at least inquire about Jones.