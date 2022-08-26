Patriots target key offensive position in ESPN's early 2023 NFL mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NFL regular season hasn't even started, and we're already seeing 2023 NFL mock draft projections.

In fairness, scouting and draft prep never ends. It's a year-round job for pro teams as they constantly update their rankings of the top prospects throughout the season.

ESPN's Jordan Reid released his 2023 NFL mock draft earlier this week, and with the No. 17 pick, the New England Patriots added some much-needed skill and depth on the offensive line by taking Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

"After playing out of position at guard last season, Johnson returns to his natural left tackle spot. A highly touted five-star recruit upon arriving to Columbus, he must show scouts that he has a much better feel at tackle," Reid wrote.

"At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, the junior blocker displays plenty of body control and the physicality necessary in spurts. With Isaiah Wynn scheduled to become a free agent after the season, offensive tackle could quickly become the top need for the Patriots."

The Patriots reportedly have brought up left/right tackle Isaiah Wynn's name in trade talks recently.

Trading him would clear a little more than $10 million in salary cap space. But if the Patriots move him, they decrease their depth at a position that already is pretty thin. Wynn is a starting-caliber offensive tackle, and those players have a lot of value. The problem for Wynn is he can't stay on the field. Wynn has missed 34 of the Patriots' 65 regular season games due to injury since he was drafted in 2018.

Pursuing a tackle in the 2023 draft should be a priority for the Patriots, regardless if Wynn is on the team next season. Johnson is among the best tackles in the class, and he'll get plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent on a Buckeyes team expected to compete for a national title this season.