Patriots talking to free agent defensive lineman Allen Bailey

The New England Patriots have made some major changes to their defensive line this offseason. Between trading for Michael Bennett, signing Mike Pennel, and cutting Adrian Clayborn, the team is making a lot of moves that will reshape their depth chart. And they may not be done at the position.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots are still talking to former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey. Bailey, a former third-round pick out of Miami, has spent the first nine years of his career in Kansas City.

Free-agent nugget from NFL annual meeting: The Patriots are still in talks with free-agent DT Allen Bailey, who is also considering a return to the Chiefs. The 6-foot-3, 288-pound Bailey enters his 9th season in 2019. Would be a fit on interior alongside Lawrence Guy/Mike Pennel. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 25, 2019

Bailey would offer the Patriots a different element on their defensive line. During his career, Bailey has proven to be a strong interior pass rusher. In the Chiefs' 3-4 defense, he played the end position and last year, he logged a career-high six sacks for the team. He has 19.5 total sacks over his nine seasons in the league.

Bailey's skill set would complement Pennel and Lawrence Guy well. Those two will serve more as run stoppers while Bailey could rotate in as a pass rusher.

Bailey would also help replenish the team's defensive line depth. The team let Malcom Brown walk this offseason and sign with the Saints while Danny Shelton remains unsigned. Pennel was a good addition, but adding more depth seems necessary. Bailey would fit the bill as a low-cost veteran and pass rushing specialist.

