Patriots Talk: Why patience should be the slogan for 2022 squad

Why 'patience' should be the slogan of the 2022 Patriots

No NFL team is at its best during the preseason, and Bill Belichick's Patriots have prided themselves in years past on steadily improving as the season wears on.

But there's a whole lot that needs improving in New England with just 16 days until the regular-season opener.

The Patriots have had an up-and-down summer, particularly on offense, where the team is adjusting to new offensive coaches in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge while trying to learn a new system with different terminology.

New England's offensive growing pains have caused plenty of consternation among fans and the media. But what about inside the locker room? As Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran explained on a new Patriots Talk Podcast, it's critical that the team's younger players take the long view instead of getting caught up in frustrations of the moment.

Patriots Talk: "Patience" is the slogan for '22 Patriots

"There is patience that is necessary for those players who have never been on the road before who are starting to say, 'Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Because I didn't think it was going to take this long for it to look good. Does it always take this long?'" Curran told fellow Patriots Insider Phil Perry.

"I think some of the players could, if they were here in 2014, say, 'Yes, sometimes it takes a s--- ton of time. Sometimes it looks really bad, too. You'd be surprised.' They don't have that many of those guys.

"So, there's patience on the part of the players that needs to be there. There's patience on the part of the coaches that needs to be there, so they don't start saying, 'This isn't working. Should we do something else, Bill?'

"... Patience is the biggest necessity that they have this year."

Following James White's retirement and Malcolm Butler's release, the Patriots only have a handful of players who were on the roster in 2014, when the team seemed dead in the water after starting the season 2-2 but went on to win the Super Bowl.

While the 2022 Patriots may not have Super Bowl potential, they can help their cause if the less experienced players practice the patience of their veterans.

"It's a great point: To have those guys who understand that it doesn't always look good at this time of year has to be incredibly valuable," Perry said.

"I think that's what some of these guys were getting at this week when they talked to us about championship football. ... I hear it this week from Devin McCourty and David Andrews. They're talking more broadly about the team-building process and the team coalescing this time of year. You go on the road, you have a hot practice, you come back the next day, another hot practice against a good team, and then you have to follow it up with another good team.

"This is how championship teams are built. That's essentially the message that was shared with us."

Curran and Perry also evaluated the Patriots' week of practice in Vegas, what the Patriots would have looked like if they didn't draft Mac Jones and more.