Patriots Talk: Why it's OK to compare Mac Jones to Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fair or not, Mac Jones won't be able to avoid the Tom Brady comparisons as long as he's in Foxboro. Especially during his rookie year.

When Brady overtook Drew Bledsoe for the Patriots' starting quarterback job back in 2001, he was a game manager who succeeded by limiting his mistakes and relying on his stout defense. Jones is expected to be similar in those ways, so the Jones/2001 Brady comparisons aren't totally unfounded. Still, some are understandably reluctant to put Jones and Brady's names in the same sentence before the Alabama product has even played a down in a regular-season game.

On a brand new Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry chatted about why it's OK to compare Jones with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Why it’s OK to compare Mac Jones to Tom Brady | Listen & Subscribe |

"When we forecast what Mac Jones' season should look like, or you hope it to be, and you say he should play like Tom Brady, we're not talking Tom Brady in 2020 or 2016 or 2010. We're talking Tom Brady in 2001," Curran said. "So, for me, it's OK to compare Mac Jones to Tom Brady. But you don't have to be a moron about it and think every time somebody says two names in the same sentence, they're treating them as equals, so don't be foolish ... I'm comparing him to a very specific Brady."

It's OK to compare Mac Jones to Tom Brady. But you don't have to be a moron about it and think every time somebody says two names in the same sentence, they're treating them as equals.

Tom E. Curran

"If you want to see a model for Mac Jones to approach in a Bill Belichick-style offensive team, this is it," Curran added. "Because a 24-year-old Brady got his team to the playoffs, did no harm in most cases, and honestly, had they screwed up the Tuck Rule call, then you would've had a guy who came in, went 11-3, lost his first playoff game, played admirably, but went home after with an 0-1 playoff record. ... Is it absurd to think Mac Jones can go 11-6 and get to the playoffs?"

Also discussed in this episode: What’s the goal for Mac Jones: Jimmy Garoppolo or better? Which other NFL QB does Jones compare to? And reaction to Bill Belichick’s vaccination comments.

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network.