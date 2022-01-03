Patriots Talk: What's Kristian Wilkerson's role going forward? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson took full advantage of his opportunity after being elevated to the active roster Sunday.

With N'Keal Harry a healthy scratch for the Week 17 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wilkerson was the next man up. He delivered four catches for 47 yards and his first two NFL touchdowns.

It remains to be seen whether the Patriots will roll with Wilkerson over Harry going forward. Head coach Bill Belichick praised the undrafted wideout's efforts, but wouldn't reveal how he fits into the plan for Week 18 and the playoffs.

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry speculated on the latest Patriots Talk Podcast about what they expect Wilkerson's role will be.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Why the Patriots’ beat down of Jacksonville was very necessary | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Perry believes Wilkerson's breakout signals the end of the road for the 2019 first-round pick Harry.

"I think the N'Keal Harry experiment might be over now at this point," he said. "For them to make him a healthy scratch and call up somebody from the practice squad, and to get more out of that guy than it feels like we've gotten out of N'Keal Harry in a much, much longer stretch of time, I think speaks volumes."

Belichick was asked by Perry about the Wilkerson/Harry situation and made some interesting comments about Wilkerson capitalizing on his opportunities, something Harry has failed to do in his three years with the team.

"We'll take it really day by day, the decisions will be weekly," Belichick said during Monday's press conference. "Kristian did a good job preparing all year, every week he works hard in practice and has improved a lot both offensively and in the kicking game. He tried to take advantage of his opportunity yesterday, so that's always a good thing for players to get an opportunity and then be able to capitalize on it and show their teammates that they can contribute."

Story continues

Also discussed in this episode: What can we take away from the dominant win over the Jaguars? Breaking down what’s at stake in the final week of the season. And who do you want the Patriots to face in the playoffs?

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube.