Patriots Talk: Were joint practice fights a problem? Curran and Perry debate

Joint practices for the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers were marred by brawls during both Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions.

On Tuesday, several players were ejected after the two teams fought near the sideline. Wednesday's brawl was the result of Panthers safety Kenny Robinson's vicious hit on Pats wideout Kristian Wilkerson and defensive end Deatrich Wise's late hit on Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

When it comes to these dust-ups, there's a fine line between competitiveness and wasting valuable practice reps. We asked fans how they felt about the fights and got mixed results.

The majority of the 436 fans to respond to the poll (35.3 percent) believe the Patriots wasted reps by engaging with the Panthers. Then there were 34.2 percent of fans who believe the fights are fine as long as no players get hurt. About 28.4 percent loved the competitive spirit.

On a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry had differing opinions on the brawls.

"To me, it shows how far away the Patriots are from the way they do things around here," Curran said. "I just think that it was very much a time suck and it was more ego-driven posturing than it was good physical play."

Perry doesn't believe the fights were all that big of a deal. In fact, he commends the Patriots for standing up for their teammates.

"I disagree with you almost across the board," Perry said. "I know what you're saying. At some point, it does get so out of hand where it's like, there's certainly plenty of chest-puffing going on. ...

"I don't mind it. I don't know how much time they lost. These were long practices. I feel like the fights extended the practices."

"I like the fact that the Patriots sort of stood up for one another," Perry added. "I think that was actually a good thing. I think it actually gave them a little bit of energy on Tuesday. Wednesday, I think you're right, it felt like the immediate aftermath provided sort of a muted practice setting."

Also discussed in the episode: Positive signs from the offense this week. What to make of Bill Belichick calling plays. And handing out training camp superlatives.

