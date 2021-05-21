Patriots Talk: The top Pats plays in 'Sunday Night Football' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Over the last decade, countless unforgettable moments have taken place on NBC's Sunday Night Football. But which ones stood out above the rest?

NBC on Sunday Night Football aims to answer that question with its "Decade of Sunday Nights" bracket challenge. Fans get to vote on 16 classic plays, and the winner will be declared the top Sunday Night Football of the last 10 years.

So which Patriots plays made the cut? Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of "Sunday Night Football," joined Tom E. Curran on a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss.

Patriots Talk Podcast: NBC’s Fred Gaudelli on whether the Patriots are still a primetime draw | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Arguably the top Patriots play of the decade, the Malcolm Butler interception in Super Bowl XLIX will be a tough one to beat.

"The most improbable ending to a Super Bowl that you can think of," Gaudelli said. "We've seen people score touchdowns on the last play and we've seen in other sports walk-off homers, baskets to end the game, all that. ... That play, it's hard to think of a more improbable ending."

Another primetime Patriots moment came in 2013, when Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 24-point comeback victory over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

"I remember at halftime, Michele Tafoya said to Bill [Belichick], 'Hey, it's 24-0, what do you think here?' And he goes, "Michele, we just gotta play better. We've played awful.' I think that said a lot coming from Bill. But it was so windy that night. You couldn't pass the ball if you were moving right to left, it was just not happening. But New England got the lead in the fourth quarter and Peyton drove [the Broncos] back down to get the game to overtime. ... And then Belichick took the wind in overtime, and it turned out to be the right call."

Story continues

And then there were the plays that Patriots fans likely won't be voting for. The "Philly Special" and Mario Manningham's sideline catch in Super Bowl XLVI also made the list, much to New England's chagrin.

Also discussed in the new episode: Have the Patriots lost the interest of the nation with Tom Brady gone? Gaudelli shares amazing story of famous player he caddied for at age 15. And 15 Patriots questions that need answers.

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: