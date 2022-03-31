Patriots Talk: Is Tom Brady the bad guy for flexing muscles in Tampa?

Patriots Talk: Is Brady the bad guy for flexing muscles in Tampa? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a wild offseason in Tampa Bay, to say the least.

The madness began in February when Tom Brady announced his retirement. That lasted only 39 days before the former New England Patriots quarterback had a change of heart.

It turns out Brady will resume his regular duties in 2022 and his head coach, Bruce Arians, will not. Arians retired from coaching on Thursday and will move into the Bucs front office.

That surprising decision immediately led many to believe Brady was responsible for pushing Arians out as Bucs head coach. It's a reasonable theory given the rumors of a Brady-Arians rift, though both sides deny there's any sort of animosity between them.

What if Brady did rejoin the Bucs on the condition Arians forfeit his head coaching duties? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discussed on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"I don't have a problem with Brady doing this," Curran said. "The upshot of all this is that Goldilocks is being a diva, and I think a lot of people are saying, 'Tom changed. Tom's different. Tom's hard to work with. I don't remember this guy. He's all about himself and not the team.' My contention is that Brady at 45, he just doesn't give a (expletive) about the optics of getting what he wants and tiptoeing around the unwrittens of how to behave, because he did that for 20 years here. ...

"So, that he's going to do it exactly his way is jarring for people because that's not the Brady we remember. We all evolve to a degree, and Brady has evolved into somebody who's got this self-realization of, 'Look, I'm going to do some stuff for Tom now. The way Tom wants to do it.' "

Perry agrees that if Brady indeed pushed Arians into retirement, he doesn't hold anything against the legendary QB for it.

"I'm with you on this," he said. "This is pro sports, fair or not. It's just how it works. This is cold, calculating. ...If you're Brady and you can flex like this, in a way that no other NFL player has been able to, and you have 15 minutes left in the league, you say 'why not?' Because coaches, we know, will at times ask a player to retire when he thinks that player's time. Now, Brady has essentially -- at least, it looks like -- now done something similar.

"So, I don't really feel bad. It is business and Brady is that important that even the most important business decisions a franchise can make can essentially be made by him."

