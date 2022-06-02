Patriots Talk: Is it time to take the Jets seriously?

Patriots Talk: Is it finally time to take the Jets seriously? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Even without Tom Brady, the New England Patriots have continued to dominate the New York Jets.

Last season alone, New England outscored New York by a 79-19 margin over two wins. Overall, the Patriots have won 12 straight games against the Jets and 20 of their last 22 dating back to the 2011 season, the lone wins for Gang Green requiring overtime.

At some point, things have to turn around for the Jets, right?

On the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry are joined by DJ Bien-Aime, Jets beat writer for the New York Daily News, to discuss whether or not at long last it might be time to take them seriously.

"It's conceivable," Perry said, citing New York's trio of selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. "It all rides on whether or not Zach Wilson can make a massive leap though, right?"

Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled as a rookie quarterback, completing less than 56 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 13 games for the Jets, who finished 4-13 overall.

A quarterback taking a Year 2 leap isn't without precedent, however; look no further than fellow divisional foe Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills, who graduated to competence by his second season before truly breaking out in Year 3.

"Earlier in the year, he was kind of slinging it around, which is why he was close to the top in interceptions," Bien-Aime said. "Toward the end of the year, he cut down on his interceptions, but his overall passing numbers dissipated. Do you want the gunslinger who's going to sling it around and you live with the results, or do you want the game manager?"

Also discussed in the episode: Who would Jets fans rather have, Zach Wilson or Mac Jones, who was selected 13 picks later by the Patriots in 2021?

