Patriots Talk Podcast: How Tom Brady, Bucs changed how elite QBs will be used

Patriots Talk Podcast: How Brady, Bucs changed how elite QBs will be used originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady now has an unprecedented seven Super Bowl rings after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Of course, Brady accomplishing the feat at age 43 with a brand new team is unfathomable. But it's worth noting the former New England Patriots signal-caller had plenty of help.

The Bucs' loaded offense that already included elite wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin brought Brady's favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, out of retirement. It also added another Antonio Brown, who Brady vouched for after off-the-field issues derailed his stint in New England.

Running back Leonard Fournette was brought in as well, and Tampa Bay's defense was set up to be one of the league's best. In summary, the Bucs benefitted from Brady having some say in roster decisions, and Brady ended up with one of the most talented groups in the NFL.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes Brady and the Bucs' approach will soon become a trend in the league. He joined Tom E. Curran on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss.

Patriots Talk Podcast: How did Super Bowl LV change things for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"Tom Brady found a spot where the deck was stacked in his favor. More power to him," Florio said. "And I think more quarterbacks are going to start doing that. If their current teams don't let them attract the great talent that wants to come and play with one of the true shortlist franchise quarterbacks who've proven they can get to the top of the mountain -- right now there's only four: Brady, [Patrick] Mahomes, [Aaron] Rodgers, [Russell] Wilson.

"If your team isn't going to let you be the proverbial straw that stirs the drink from a roster standpoint -- and Russell Wilson's already saying he wants to be more involved in personnel -- if they're not going to let you do it, go somewhere that will. That was the lesson that Brady sent to all the great quarterbacks."

Story continues

Also discussed in the new episode - Is everyone giving Brady enough credit? Is Brady the greatest football player of all time? Will Patriots fans now question Bill Belichick’s judgment at QB? And does Belichick need to change his ‘no days off’ mentality?

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: