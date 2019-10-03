LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

2:23 - Tom Curran and Phil Perry discuss the rumors surrounding Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs wanting to leave Minnesota. How would bringing in Diggs affect the Patriots cap, what picks would they lose and how often have other star receivers been moved midseason?

20:11 - Phil breaks down the Patriots running game up to this point in the season and the inefficiency of Sony Michel in the zone run. Will this limit Tom Brady as one of the best play-action passers in the league?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

29:21 - The Patriots have brought in kicker Mike Nugent after Stephen Gostkowski was sent to the IR. Does the team's dominant defense mean they can settle for more field goals or will they have trouble trusting the new kicker in big spots?

39:40 - Tom wonders if the Patriots have too many players that play strictly on special teams and if the organization should better allocate their roster spots.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots Talk Podcast: What would it take to get Stefon Diggs? How will a new kicker impact the Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston