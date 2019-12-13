Patriots Talk Podcast: Rich Eisen on why Bill Belichick was 'perfect analyst' for 'NFL 100'

How much does Bill Belichick love football? Enough that he'll agree to join the ranks of the hated media.

New England Patriots fans have seen a rare side of the typically gruff head coach on NFL Network, where Belichick has served as a guest analyst for its "NFL Greatest 100" project.

Not only has Belichick been downright cheery while discussing the greatest players in NFL history, he's also provided fascinating insight on what makes them so great.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL Network host Rich Eisen, who spent hours with Belichick on the show, explained on Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast why Belichick was the perfect person for the job.

"He was so into it. So totally, crazy into it," Eisen told Curran. "And so prepared and so knowledgable about every [player]. He was the perfect analyst for it because he grew up watching some of these guys, and he was introduced to a lot of them through his father.

" ... We couldn't have asked for a better mix of knowledge in one human brain."

One moment in particular that stood out to Eisen: Belichick giddily labeling an Ed Reed interception against Peyton Manning "one of the greatest plays I've seen in the NFL."

Story continues

"One of the greatest plays I've seen in the NFL" - Bill Belichick@TwentyER recalls the time he outsmarted Peyton Manning.



📺: #NFL100 All-Time Team on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/cb5e1xBV2d



— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2019

"Bill interrupted Collinsworth to basically finish the story," Eisen said. "He knew exactly the play off the top of his head even though it didn't involve the Patriots and talked about it with reverential, gushing tones.

"That blew Ed Reed away, that Bill knew exactly what they were talking about."

Belichick will continue to be short with the media in his press conferences, but get him talking about football, and you'll see a whole different side of the legendary head coach.

To hear more from Eisen and Curran, listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, which drops every Tuesday and Thursday.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Rich Eisen on why Bill Belichick was 'perfect analyst' for 'NFL 100' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston