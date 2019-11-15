Patriots Talk Podcast: Reuben Frank on how SB52 changed expectations in Philly; Patriots edge over Eagles

More Patriots-Eagles matchup talk ahead of the Super Bowl 52 rematch Sunday in Philly, plus NBC Sports Philly's Reuben Frank joins Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry to talk about lasting impact the Eagles' Super victory had on the franchise.

2:30 - Phil Perry and Tom Curran break down the Eagles offensive advantages over the Patriots, including their success in two-tight end sets. Should Stephon Gilmore shadow Zach Ertz to try and lock him down?

10:50 - The Eagles offensive line has been one of the best in the league this year and could allow Philly's run game to break out vs. the Patriots.

14:53 - Tom argues that the Patriots' biggest advantage over the Eagles is their top-ranked secondary.

18:22 - Phil explains how the Patriots hurry-up offense could be used to tire out the Eagles' strong pass rush.

22:26 - Reuben Frank from NBC Sports Philadelphia joins Tom and Phil to talk about the Eagles Super Bowl 52 win over the Patriots, the expectations that win put on the city, and just how bad the Eagles wide receiver corps is this season.

37:40 - Tom caught up with Ben Watson to get his take on the workout being held for Colin Kaepernick.

