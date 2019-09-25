Tom E. Curran recounts the tumultuous, 11-day Antonio Brown Era with the Patriots and ex-Pats QB Matt Cassel joins the podcast to weigh in on a number of topics.

0:55 - Tom takes us step by step through happened in Foxboro after Antonio Brown's threatening text messages came to light. Tom also discusses how Tom Brady feels about Brown being released as well as Brady's most recent comments to Jim Gray about being an "employee" of the Patriots.

7:31 - Tom addresses the report from Ryen Russillo on if Bill Belichick acted alone in the signing of Antonio Brown

Scroll to continue with content Ad

9:00 - Matt Cassel joins Tom to talk about a variety of topics: (10:28) What it's like to be on the broadcast side of football this season, (11:52) Brady's comments to Jim Gray and having a different relationship inside a locker room with a teammate who has a troubled past, (17:07) Losing Julian Edelman to injury and how that affects the offense heading into Buffalo (21:27) What is the issue with the Patriots run game? (25:11) Is this Patriots defense everything it looks like it is? (29:46) Cassel explains why he always enjoyed playing in Buffalo and talks about his favorite and least favorite opponent stadiums to play in.

LISTEN HERE AND SUBSCRIBE:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Putting a bow on the Antonio Brown mess originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston