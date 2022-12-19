Patriots Talk Podcast: Do players or coaches deserve more blame for Raiders loss?

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The New England Patriots appeared to have Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders won.

They led 24-17 with 3:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. They made a defensive stop on the Raiders' next possession and got the ball back with a chance to run out the clock. But the Patriots offense stalled and gave the ball back to the Raiders, who drove down the field and tied the score with a controversial touchdown.

And then on the final play of the game, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson lateralled the ball to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who threw it back toward the line of scrimmage and into the hands of Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones. The ex-Patriots star bulldozed through Mac Jones and ran into the end zone for a stunning 30-24 Raiders victory.

Which group was more at fault for what happened in this loss, the players or coaches? It was one of several topics discussed on the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast with Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry.

"This was a player going rogue in Rhamondre Stevenson, which I suppose he decided to do because he made a heck of a lot more yards than he anticipated making," Curran said. "When that happens, though, do you point to the players and say you have to be smarter than that Rhamondre and Jakobi? Or do you point to the coaching staff and say, situationally, shouldn't you have told them that? It becomes that Spiderman meme, doesn't it?"

"It does, and one thing Matthew Slater told me after the game is we can't start pointing fingers here," Perry responded. "They're looking for the opposite of the Spiderman meme. I think, unfortunately for the Patriots, this is the situation that Bill Belichick has created in some ways, where after a moment like that, we all look at the coaching. Whereas, I don't know if we would if it was just Bill and Josh McDaniels on the sidelines and it was a functional, normal staff. But now we're all looking at it and wondering, could the guy who's not used to being an offensive coordinator have done more in that situation? Maybe that's not fair because maybe any offensive coordinator would tell you, we practice so much situational football, telling someone to go down in that situation would be like telling them to breathe. It's just completely unnecessary."

That's a good point Perry makes. Players, and especially those at the NFL level, should know better than to do what Stevenson and Meyers did on that costly lateral play. The score was tied and the Patriots would have had a good chance to win in overtime, so there was no need to try for a miracle, last-second touchdown in regulation.

"You shouldn't have to tell a guy not to throw it 35 yards back toward your own end zone in the direction of your quarterback in a tie game when we're about to head to overtime and we've got a kicker who makes it from 50-plus yards routinely," Curran said.

"Jakobi Meyers seems to understand that. But you're exactly right. We have invited, Bill has, invited our conversation that constantly surrounds how badly the coaching staff has performed or not prepared the players. It's interesting because this is one of the first games where I look at the players being 70 to 80 percent at fault for the result that was looming over the first 40 minutes until they took the lead on the Stevenson touchdown. When we look at that first half and the lack of execution on the goal line, that was player generated. The poor first half was Mac Jones generated. There were players open, there were throws to be made, and it didn't happen."

There is lots of blame to go around after a loss like that, but in this instance, the players deserve the majority of the criticism.

Also in this episode: Curran and Perry evaluate Mac Jones' performance, break down the blocked punt and much more.