Patriots Talk Podcast: Pats set for season's second half after quiet trade deadline

Nugent out, Folk in; a look at the running game via running backs coach Ivan Fears; Matt Cassel on Brady's future and the "real" season opener against the Ravens in this edition of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

0:52 - Tom Curran breaks down the Patriots cutting kicker Mike Nugent and Bill Belichick's comments on why a lack of cap space limited the Patriots at the trade deadline.

5:22 - All season long the Patriots running game has not been up to its normal standards. Tom asked running backs coach Ivan Fears if the Pats have enough artillery at the position and how he thinks Sony Michel can improve.

8:51 - Matt Cassel joins Tom to talk about the structure of the team following the trade deadline. Will the addition of Mohamed Sanu be good enough for Tom Brady and to overshadow the running game.

18:05 - Tom Brady has reiterated that he wants to play until he's 45, but he does seem more aggravated this season than ever. Matt explains how Brady has his good and bad days like anyone else and that can't be overanalyzed.

24:10 - Is there any scenario in which Brady ends up somewhere else after this season. Matt says there's only one.

29:11 - Tom has been calling the Patriots Week 9 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens the "Patriots season opener" because it's their first "real" opponent. Matt breaks down what he predicts the Patriots will see from the Ravens on both sides of the ball. Tom quickly hits on the addition of kicker Nick Folk.

