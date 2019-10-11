Patriots Talk Podcast: What do Pats need and what can they offer as trade deadline approaches?

The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29 and the Patriots, despite their 6-0 start, appear to have plenty of needs on offense - wide receiver? tight end? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry have their assessment.

2:35 - Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry rank the Patriots offensive concerns after another unimpressive performance from that side of the ball against the Giants. They begin with tight end. Next up is the running game (6:25). And finally, the wide receiver corps (12:24).

22:11 - With the trade deadline on Oct. 29, the Patriots need to determine what they need and what they have to offer. Phil and Tom discuss the picks Bill Belichick could trade away and the players at tight end and wide receiver he could target.

26:52 - Tom wonders if Michael Bennett will be traded or if he'll end up as a key member of the defense. He continues by explaining how the historic tear the Patriots defense is on is actually sustainable.

32:26 - Rob Gronkowski or Tyler Eifert: Which player will be on the Patriots roster by Thanksgiving?

