Patriots Talk Podcast: Should Pats give J.C. Jackson a contract extension?

Patriots Talk Podcast: Should Pats give J.C. Jackson an extension? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The focus has been on the quarterback position for the New England Patriots this offseason, but the secondary is another area that should not be overlooked.

All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore could be nearing the end of the road with the Patriots, making the team's situation with J.C. Jackson of even more importance heading into 2021. Jackson was a standout player for the Patriots in 2020, tallying a whopping nine interceptions on the campaign.

Now, with Jackson set to be a restricted free agent, the Patriots have to decide whether it's time to reward the 25-year-old with a contract extension before another team enters the picture.

On a new Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry debate what the best course of action is for New England at the cornerback position.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Do the Patriots need to lock up J.C. Jackson before another team swoops in? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"If you're the Patriots, and you want to win games -- I mean they do want to win football games in 2021 -- if Stephon Gilmore's not going to be here, are you then OK with cutting ties with the guy who looks like he's gonna be your defacto number one corner then all of a sudden who are you working with on the outside?" Perry asked.

"Jason McCourty's a free agent. Is it Joejuan Williams? Maybe Jonathan Jones? And then you have a sort of unknown commodity playing the slot because that's usually where Jonathan Jones is. It gets tough if you do part ways with that guy."

Perry sees a situation similar to one three years ago at the cornerback position for the Patriots playing out again this offseason.

"I think they're going to handle this the same way they handled Malcolm Butler," Perry said. "I mean they were in a very similar spot with Malcolm Butler several years ago where they just let him play on that restricted free agent deal. And then what else did they do that offseason? They signed Stephon Gilmore to a huge number one lockdown cover corner contract $13 million a year, and they ended up having both of those guys for 2017.

Story continues

'Do they do the same thing? That's why I'm mocking cornerbacks to the Patriots in these mock drafts. I'm trying to find corners in free agency that are worth it for the Patriots. That's a need for them whether you acknowledge it or not, because I'm assuming that Gilmore's not going to be here. And if you take away J.C. Jackson, now all of a sudden instead of maybe having one weak link at your number one/number two corner spot going into 2021, now you might have two."

Also discussed in the new episode - Is going "cheap" at QB the best move for the Patriots? Five building blocks on the Patriots defense, and Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times on his 1-on-1 with Bruce Arians.

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: