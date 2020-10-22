Patriots Talk Podcast: Should the Pats fear Jimmy Garoppolo? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

To this point, Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL career has been a bit of a mixed bag.

After starting his career in New England as Tom Brady's backup and presumed successor, Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers where he'd sign a massive five-year, $137.5 million contract.

While he did help the Niners to a Super Bowl berth last season, Jimmy G's stats don't exactly jump off the page for someone being paid that kind of money. Our Phil Perry broke down Garoppolo's unimpressive numbers this week in an in-depth column, showing that maybe the Patriots aren't missing him that much after all.

On a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Perry discussed the topic further with Matt Cassel and Tom E. Curran.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Should the Patriots fear Jimmy G? | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"Big picture, Jimmy Garoppolo throws it real short and that's part of what this [49ers] offense does. But he throws it shorter than just about everybody across the NFL," Perry said. "He throws it short and yet, since the start of last season, he still throws it to the other team at a higher rate than the vast majority of his peers.

"This season, he's throwing more incompletions than the vast majority of his peers. There are only four quarterbacks this year who are bottom 10 in air yards per attempt and also completion percentage: Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins, and Jimmy Garoppolo. That's not great company."

Cassel provided some context for the other side of the argument that may help explain Garoppolo's lack of productivity.

"You also have to take into consideration -- you look at this year so far -- he's only played in Week 1, a half in Week 2, then he was out with the ankle sprain and played a half against Miami, and then played in Week 6," Cassel said. "In Week 1 and Week 6, the two games he's played he has five touchdowns and zero interceptions. I agree with you they don't throw the ball down the field but also you have to look at the entirety of this offense. Early on they didn't have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk wasn't ready, later on George Kittle got hurt. So they've had some issues."

Also discussed on the new episode: Did the Patriots luck out by not building around Jimmy G? Jimmy Garoppolo reflects on his time in New England in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. And why Stephon Gilmore could go if the Patriots are sellers at the deadline.

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network or on YouTube.