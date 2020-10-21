Patriots Talk Podcast: Should Pats even want Jimmy G back if he becomes available? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday will be a homecoming of sorts for Jimmy Garoppolo as he'll return to Foxboro to take on his former team.

Garoppolo served as Tom Brady's backup quarterback on the New England Patriots from 2014-16. Prior to being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 for a second-round draft pick, he was seen as Brady's heir apparent.

Now, as the Patriots prepare to take on Jimmy G and Co., it's a good time to reflect on what could have been. What if the Patriots had held on to Garoppolo? Did the Patriots dodge a bullet by parting ways with him?

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discussed on a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Should the Pats even want Jimmy Garoppolo back if he becomes available?

Perry believes the trade turned out to be a blessing for New England.

"I think the Patriots lucked out in how this thing played out because Jimmy Garoppolo, to me, is not a very good quarterback," Perry said. "He really wasn't last year when he was coming off the ACL, and he got hurt again this year. So maybe he's just dealing with injury. But when you look at almost every quarterbacking metric that matters, he is not among the best and yet he is paid like he is one of the best in the NFL."

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area joined the show later on to preview Sunday's Pats-49ers matchup, and he agreed with Perrys assessment of Garoppolo.

"A lot of 49ers fans are not sold on him, others are," said Maiocco. "Is [Bill] Belichick sold on him or is he saying the right things? Is there some Lou Holtz in him kind of pumping guys up? I think when you look at how the 49ers have won games, I think it begs the question like Phil says, I think he's spot on, because on their march to the Super Bowl they kind of took the ball out of Jimmy Garoppolo's hands."

Sunday's game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Also discussed on the new episode: Are defenses developing a blueprint on how to stop Cam Newton? Is it even worth it for the Pats to add a receiver? Did Belichick take a shot at Rob Gronkowski when praising George Kittle? And a complete Patriots-49ers preview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network or on YouTube.