Patriots Talk Podcast: Do the Patriots really just not want Josh Gordon anymore?

Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry and Matt Cassel discuss this week's hottest Patriots topics, from Josh Gordon getting placed on injured reserve and the acquisition of Mohamed Sanu to Tom Brady's future in New England.

1:03 - Tom Curran quickly dissects Jarvis Landry's comments about guaranteeing a win in Foxboro in Week 8.

2:32 - Phil Perry joins Tom to discuss why exactly the Patriots might not want Josh Gordon anymore. Was it the Sanu signing, his lack of dependability or something else?

10:08 - Tom argues that the Patriots are just winging it on offense this season for whatever reason. It's a very abnormal approach for Bill Belichick.

15:47 - With Adam Schefter strongly voicing his opinion that it's very likely Tom Brady will not return next season, Tom and Phil discuss why it seems Brady's happiness is dwindling.

25:00 - Matt Cassel joins Tom to give his take on the addition of Mohamed Sanu and breaks down the X's and O's of where he'll best fit into the Patriots offense.

34:22 - As someone who's been in the Patriots organization, Matt talks about why Belichick might have made the decision to place Josh Gordon on the IR and effectively end his season in New England.

38:10 - While it seems that Tom Brady's future in New England is a focus point for the quarterback, Matt thinks that there's no way Brady is letting it distract him. But does that mean Belichick and Kraft aren't?

