Patriots Talk Podcast: Are the Patriots better offensively than they were last season?

(3:00): Brady has struggled in Buffalo in the past. With an improved Bills defense, should we be concerned?

(6:00): What strategy will the Patriots have on offense? Is this the perfect opportunity to depend on the run game?

(10:30): Who is to blame for the Patriots run game not being successful so far?

(15:00): Is the Patriots offense better this season than they were last year?

(18:00): Are there any free agent WR's the Patriots can bring in? Will the Patriots regret losing Demaryius Thomas?

(24:00): Breaking down the challenges the Patriots will have when they face the Bills

(27:00): Week 4 NFL Picks, who ya got?!

