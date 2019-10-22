Patriots Talk Podcast: What can Mohamed Sanu do for New England?

Between the Patriots' Week 7 drubbing of the Jets and the team's trade for WR Mohamed Sanu, there's plenty of ground to cover in the latest episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast.

1:48 - Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News joins Tom Curran to talk about what exactly went wrong for Sam Darnold in the Jets' 33-0 loss to the Patriots. Is he to blame? Is he broken? Does he still have a chance to be an above-average signal-caller in the league?

11:03 - Tom goes deep into the analytics behind Mohamed Sanu's success as a receiver, quantifying his production out of the slot, his ability to separate from his defender and his sure-handedness.

16:42 - D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution joins Tom to discuss what exactly the Patriots will be getting in Sanu and what makes him so dependable on the field.

23:07 - Phil Perry gives his take on the addition of Sanu: "The Patriots were perilously thin at receiver." How does the increased depth at the position affect guys like Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett or Jakobi Meyers? Would he have preferred Emmanuel Sanders?

34:25 - The only negative takeaway from the Patriots' win over the Jets was the continued lack of production from Sony Michel and the running back position. Should Belichick make a change or ride it out?

38:34 - Who popped and who dropped from the victory over the Jets?

