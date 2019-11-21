Tom E. Curran is joined by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, who discusses the latest on Antonio Brown's legal situation and a potential reunion with the Patriots, as well as New York Times journalist Mark Leibovich - author of the book "Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times" - who talks about the off-field rivalry between Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones, in this new episode of Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast.

4:09 - Tom Curran is joined by Mike Florio to talk about the emerging new details of Antonio Brown's legal situation and how it relates to his possible return.

12:22 - Mike explains why the NFL's disciplinary system for players who violate the league's personal conduct policy is not fair.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

14:52 - Will the Patriots try to re-sign Antonio Brown if he is cleared? Tom and Mike discuss how close the wide receiver actually is to making a return to football and why the Patriots might go after him.

21:46 - Tom is joined by author and journalist at the New York Times Mark Leibovich to discuss the off-the-field rivalry between Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones.

28:12 - Is there inherent jealousy between the two owners based on their own success?

33:40 - Mark gives his take on the Patriots' upcoming matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Mike Florio on Antonio Brown situation; Robert Kraft-Jerry Jones rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston