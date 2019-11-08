Patriots Talk Podcast: Midseason awards and fan service show

What areas do the Patriots need to address in their final seven regular-season games? Who gets the first-half awards on this team? Tom Curran and Phil Perry answer that and more.

1:01 - Tom Curran and Phil Perry quickly hit on Phil's recent story on what fixes the Patriots have to make for the remaining seven games of the season.

7:53 - With the Patriots at the halfish-way point of the season, Tom and Phil are handing out awards, including: best offensive player, best defensive player, most underrated defender, funniest play of the season and more.

25:28 - Tom and Phil field a handful of questions tweeted to them and the pair are joined by surprise guest Kayce Smith from Barstool Sports (formally NBC Sports Boston).

33:04 - Next up is the voicemail questions, including inquiries about the Patriots offensive line, the status of N'Keal Harry, the loss to the Ravens and more.

You can leave a question or comment for Tom or Phil on Twitter (@tomecurran - @PhilAPerry), by leaving us a review on Apple Podcasts, or by leaving us a voice mail to use in the show by calling 781-214-0753.

