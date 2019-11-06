Patriots Talk Podcast: Matt Cassel's bye week insight and 'first half' awards

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

0:50 - Tom E. Curran gives his quick take on why the Patriots lost to the Ravens in Week 9 and we hear from Tom Brady and Devin McCourty on what the Pats can take from the loss.

4:25 - Matt Cassel joins Tom to break down what he saw out of the offense and defense in Baltimore and talks about how the Patriots approach the bye week after suffering a loss.

12:10 - Would the Patriots ever hold back on an opponent to save their scheme for the playoffs? Matt explains when that would ever remotely be a possibility.

15:02 - Matt gives his impression of Mohamed Sanu and talks about his importance when it comes to giving Julian Edelman a break. Tom wonders how the Patriots approach load management as the season moves forward.

20:39 - Bye Week Awards - Tom and Matt name their best offensive player, best defensive player, biggest surprise and biggest disappointment of the "first half" of the season.

28:08 - Tom talks about the defense's shortcomings vs. the Ravens with Kyle Van Noy.

