Ex-Patriots backup QB Matt Cassel joins Tom E. Curran to talk about a frustrated Brady, Colin Kaepernick's NFL comeback chances and Cassel's experience with the Dallas Cowboys.

3:30 - Tom Curran is joined by Matt Cassel to discuss Tom Brady's attitude following the Patriots win over the Eagles. Does he have the right to be so outwardly upset?

10:34 - It's easy to focus on what the Patriots haven't brought in to help Brady, but Tom and Matt talk about the three first-round picks in Sony Michel, Isaiah Wynn and N'Keal Harry that were drafted specifically for the QB.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

15:27 - A couple of former Patriots made headlines Tuesday, with Rob Gronkowski announcing his "Gronk Beach" plans for Super Bowl Sunday and Antonio Brown apologizing to Robert Kraft on social media.

20:40 - With Colin Kaepernick's workout now in the rearview, Tom and Matt discuss what they saw from him and wonder what the exposure actually did for the QB's chances of getting a job.

27:27 - Matt talks about his time with the Dallas Cowboys and gives us an insider's view of what it's like to play for Jerry Jones as opposed to Robert Kraft.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE HERE:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Matt Cassel on a sad Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick's workout, and his time with the Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston