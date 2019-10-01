Patriots Talk Podcast: Is there a lack of artillery at wide receiver for the Patriots?

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

2:51 - Tom Curran is joined by Matt Cassel to talk about his concerns with the depth at the wide receiver position and how it has affected Tom Brady's decision making.

10:08 - Is this Patriots defense one of the best in NFL history? Despite New England facing four terrible offensive teams so far, Matt supports the claim.

15:51 - The hit Jonathan Jones put on Josh Allen in Week 4 caused an uproar, but should it have?

19:19 - Looking ahead to Week 5, Tom and Matt discuss how the Patriots will approach the Redskins' three-quarterback system as well as what to do with Stephen Gostkowski.

29:41 - Tom is joined by Bills writer for the Athletic Tim Graham to discuss Sean McDermott's lack of poise following the Bills loss last Sunday.

