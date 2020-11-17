Patriots Talk Podcast: Josh McDaniels or Nick Caserio to Texans? Don't count on it

Patriots Talk Podcast: McDaniels to Texans? Don't count on it originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Could the Houston Texans replace one former New England Patriots coach with another next season?

When head coach Bill O'Brien was fired by Houston back in October, Josh McDaniels' name immediately was mentioned as a potential replacement. With former Pats character coach Jack Easterby now serving as the Texans' executive vice president of football operations, some believed McDaniels and/or Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio could join him.

As of now, however, it doesn't appear the Texans will be going in that direction. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle joined Tom E. Curran on the latest Patriots Talk Podcast to shut down the McDaniels/Caserio-to-Houston speculation.

"Don't waste your energy broadcasting and writing on that. I don't think that's going to happen," McClain said about McDaniels or Caserio landing in Houston. "I think the ties between the Texans and the Patriots is over. ... I think they're going in a different direction. They're interviewing candidates now who are available for the general manager job. ...

"Their idea is to interview as many as possible, get as many ideas about their team, about management structure, all of that before they make a decision on the next general manager. And it's not going to be Jack Easterby, and it's not going to be Nick Caserio."

