Patriots Talk Podcast: Jacoby Brissett on sharing a QB room with Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo

The New England Patriots once had a quarterback group featuring Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jacoby Brissett. All three were starters this past season in the NFL and one will be playing in the Super Bowl.

And as all New England fans know, it isn't Brady.

Yes, in 2020, Garoppolo will get his first crack as a Super Bowl starter when his San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Miami. Garoppolo already has two rings as a backup for the Patriots, but he now will get a chance to earn one himself.

Ahead of Garoppolo's biggest matchup, Tom E. Curran caught up his former teammate, Brissett, to discuss Garoppolo's success with the 49ers.

And when Curran asked Brissett point-blank if he was proud of Garoppolo, Brissett didn't hesitate to answer.

No question. You know, just to see, like, where he was ... I mean, we were together what, three years ago? But the relationship has carried throughout and just to see how far he's come because I know some of the things he's been through. Last year, he tears his ACL. And this year, he's in the Super Bowl. It's no shock when you watch him work and go about his business and when you watch him on the field.

And why is Garoppolo finding so much success? It's hard to explain, says Brissett.

It's hard to explain. It's just Jimmy. He just somehow finds a way. I remember when we were getting ready for Arizona and he went out there and balled. And it was just like, yeah that looks right.

A lot about Garoppolo's play "looked right" during his time with the Patriots, and that's part of the reason that Bill Belichick was so reluctant to trade him. But ultimately, the deal was completed and now, Garoppolo is going to get a chance to win a title with his new team.

For more of Curran's interview with Brissett including Brissett's thoughts on sharing a QB room with Brady and Garoppolo as well as Curran and Phil Perry's thoughts on the 20th anniversary of Belichick's hiring, check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, which drops every Tuesday and Thursday as a part of the NBC Sports Boston podcast network.

