Patriots Talk Podcast: How invested in Jimmy Garoppolo are the 49ers?

Could Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo switch places? It's possible.

While the Tennessee Titans have reportedly cooled their jets on the Brady front, the San Francisco 49ers are perhaps more likely to ride it out with Garoppolo than sign Tom Brady to a big contract.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On this week's episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, Curran and Phil Perry are joined by Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area to discuss how invested the Niners are in their current quarterback.

Maiocco isn't so sure that San Francisco would be willing to dismiss Garoppolo so quickly.

I think it's too early to pull the plug. They've worked with him, they like him, they like a lot of things about Jimmy [Garoppolo] and they think he's nowhere near his ceiling. So that's why I think 2020 is going to be a big year for him.

Listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

Garoppolo reached the Super Bowl in his first full season in 2019 after being Brady's backup for a few years in New England, then suffering an ACL injury in 2018 with San Francisco.

Maiocco told Curran and Perry that Garoppolo hasn't given the 49ers enough of a sample size yet, and that he could give San Francisco more down the line than Brady, who'll be 43 when the season begins, would be able to. Curran also agreed that the 49ers would be crazy to jettison Garoppolo so quickly, adding that they should just ride it out with their current QB.

Maiocco said he thinks the 49ers will do their due diligence on the Brady front -- if Brady wants to return to his Northern California roots -- Niners coach Kyle Shanahan will at least take it under advisement.

To hear more from Maiocco on the Garoppolo situation, if Robert Kraft can mend the relationship between Brady and Bill Belichick, if the August offer the Patriots made to Brady is still on the table, and what went wrong with the Brady and Belichick phone call, be sure to tune in to this week's Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network.

Patriots Talk Podcast: How invested in Jimmy Garoppolo are the 49ers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston