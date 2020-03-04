Patriots Talk Podcast: Does Bill Belichick or Tom Brady need more convincing for Brady to return?

Will Tom Brady be the New England Patriots quarterback in 2020? It's hard to say.

Although it's been rumored that coach Bill Belichick has a desire to see if he can win with another quarterback, he'd probably be more than happy with Brady returning to New England, under the right set of circumstances.

On this week's episode of Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, Curran and Phil Perry agreed on a similar sentiment surrounding Belichick and Brady -- with one needing more convincing than the other for Brady to remain with the Patriots.

"My assumption would be that it is Brady," Perry said. "I think Brady is going to need some assurances that things will be done a little bit differently than they've been done for a long time. And I think for anybody in that scenario, it would be hard to convince them that will be the case. Now, if you're Tom Brady, maybe all you need to here is 'Tom, what tight end do you want? We'll figure out a way and we're going to get a guard, and we're going to be damn good next year. And you're going to have a say. And you're going to be involved in the game plan. And no, you're not going to get as much money as you might get somewhere else. We're still going to go year-to-year with you, but we're going to have a chance to score 30 a game next year. And we're going to win 12 games again, because that's what we do every year."

After all he's accomplished, Brady probably isn't too keen on continuing to go year-to-year with the Patriots, and Curran echoed those thoughts.

"I agree that it is Tom Brady because Bill Belichick is happy with the status quo. Bill Belichick is happy to roll it back again in 2020 with Tom Brady and the same exact circumstances. So, who needs something to change? Not Bill Belichick. Tom Brady does. And Tom Brady needs more convincing because he's the one who upped the ante in August when he said If you just want to go minute-to-minute with me, let's just take the franchise tag off of me."

It seems as if Brady, more than Belichick, wants to prove he can win without the other. So if Brady does join another team in 2020, it'll likely be because he wanted to -- not because Belichick didn't want him.

Brady has been receiving interest from many teams around the NFL, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- all of whom have enticing offensive weapons to lure Brady out of New England.

It'll be difficult for the Patriots to add any superstar talent on offense this season, because they need to try to re-sign Kyle Van Noy, Devin McCourty, and Joe Thuney, in addition to Brady.

At this point, it wouldn't be surprising if Brady moves on. Later in the pod, Curran and Perry discuss if the team would be confident in having second-year QB Jarrett Stidham take over for Brady as the starter and Curran explains why the rumors of the San Francisco 49ers as a possible Brady destination are for real, with Jimmy Garoppolo perhaps returning to New England. It's all in this week's Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Podcast Network.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Does Bill Belichick or Tom Brady need more convincing for Brady to return? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston