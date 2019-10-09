Patriots Talk Podcast: Does Belichick think depth on defense can atone for shaky offense?

Are Patriots making sacrifices on offense (Ben Watson) because of Bill Belichick's faith in his defense? Matt Cassell on the Pats' O vs. D and memories of the '07 season finale vs. Giants.

1:52 - Tom Curran explains why he thinks the Patriots cut tight end Ben Watson. He believes that Bill Belichick is willing to make sacrifices on offense because of how good the defense is.

12:11 - Matt Cassel jumps on the pod and gives his take on the disparity between the Patriots offense and defense.

22:57 - Plenty of Patriots fans were criticizing Tom Brady's throw that resulted in an interception in the end zone on Sunday vs. the Redskins. Matt breaks down the play and explains how the play (minus the result) was by design.

32:45 - Matt brings us back to the Patriots 2007 regular-season finale vs. the New York Giants and how Tom Brady refused to leave the game with a perfect season on the line.

