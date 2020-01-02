Patriots Talk Podcast: Digging deep on Tom Brady's presser prior to tilt with Titans

The New England Patriots are taking on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Patriots were originally favored to be the No. 2 seed before a shocking Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Now, they are playing a Wild Card game for the first time since 2009.

They also are playing what could be Tom Brady's final home game at Gillette Stadium. And at the very least, it will almost certainly be his final game there this season.

Brady is set to hit free agency in the offseason for the first time in his NFL career. The Patriots can't slap him with a franchise tag either. He is going to get to choose his team no matter what.

On the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry broke down Brady's recent press conference and specifically discussed Brady's response to Curran's question about his thoughts of potentially playing his last game at Gillette Stadium.

When prompted about nostalgia, Brady responded simply:

I'm not much for nostalgia. I'm just pretty focused on what I need to do. This week has felt pretty much like every other week for the last 20 years.

Curran would go on to explain that this type of answer from Brady is no surprise. He even explained how Brady compartmentalizes potential emotional obstacles by comparing the future Hall of Fame quarterback to a "file cabinet."

And that's one thing about him that's probably different than the normal human. He has a brain that is a file cabinet. And in that file cabinet, he may have a nostalgia folder, but he also has a football folder. And in the football folder this week that he's going to pull out at 8 o'clock, it's gonna have nothing but that football game. He's gonna close the nostalgia folder. It's not gonna be something he looks at.

Whether or not this is Brady's final home game at Gillette Stadium, he will put forth his best performance. And he certainly won't be distracted by his impending free agency.

