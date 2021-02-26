Patriots Talk Podcast: David Andrews talks future in New England, playing with Cam Newton

Patriots Talk Podcast: David Andrews talks future in New England, free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In the summer of 2015, while David Andrews was an undrafted rookie center trying to make the Patriots, a group of his close college friends made a decision.

The Patriots had a preseason game in New Orleans. And if Andrews’ buddies didn’t make sure they got to that game, they figured they may miss their chance to ever see him play in the NFL.

So they loaded up the trucks and headed to the Big Easy.

“Bunch of (expletives) didn’t have that much faith in me,” Andrews says now, nearly six years, 83 games and three Super Bowl appearances later.

Andrews was on Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast on Thursday to discuss a wide-range of topics but the most newsworthy at the moment is his impending free agency. And he recounted that story from 2015 to underscore how “super fortunate” he feels to have had the career he’s had and be in a position to make sure it keeps going.

Will it be with the Patriots?

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” he answered. “It’s a wild thing to be in this position. There’s been a tweet going around about me answering questions on my Instagram (about free agency). That was actually my wife’s Instagram. I’m not answering questions on Instagram. You guys wanna ask me a question come buy me a beer at the bar or whatever.

“We love it here,” he continued. “We’ve made it our home. It’s the longest place we’ve ever lived together. We have family and friends … it’s a special place to us. But (heading to free agency) it’s a reality I didn’t know if I would ever face. …

“To be here now after my sixth year I’m super fortunate. We’ll see. My sentiment here has been said. If you know anything about me, we do love it here.”

The Patriots have a host of key veterans headed for free agency besides Andrews. I asked if the team had yet tried to make sure he sticks around.

“We’ll see,” he answered. “We’ll see what we’re able to do and who knows, maybe we’ll all find out together. I’m just fortunate to be in the position to have done all I’ve done in my career and hopefully I have a lot more to go.”

On the pod, Andrews also weighs in on the Patriots 2020 season, playing with Cam Newton, his reaction to Tom Brady’s success and the dumbest thing he ever purchased.

