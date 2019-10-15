Patriots Talk Podcast: Could we have predicted Michael Bennett's suspension?

Should the Patriots have seen the Michael Bennett suspension coming? Josh McDaniels on N'Keal Harry, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry break down WR trade targets and more...

2:18 - Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the one-game suspension the Patriots placed on Michael Bennett after an apparent "philosophical disagreement" the defensive end had with coaches last week. Did the Patriots know what they were getting into when they signed him?

16:27 - N'Keal Harry returned the practice field after sitting out the first six games of the regular season. Josh McDaniels answers Tom's questions about how much the Patriots are able to rely on the rookie receiver.

27:53 - Tom and Phil cycle through which receivers are out there that the Patriots are likely targeting before the trade deadline.

35:53 - Rob Gronkowski may have finally put an end to the possibility of his return with the comments he made on WEEI. Tom talks about why it's finally time for Patriots fans to let him go.

