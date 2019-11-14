Chris Long has a unique perspective on Patriots-Eagles, having been with both teams on their Super Bowl title runs. He joins Tom E. Curran for a wide-ranging discussion.

1:04 - Long, the former Rams, Patriots and Eagles defensive end, joins Curran to discuss life after retirement.

5:19 - Chris talks about his media company, Chalk Media, and what type of content he hopes to create and who he hopes to reach.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

12:26 - With the NFL announcing the league will be holding an open tryout for Colin Kaepernick, Chris gives his take on the situation and whether or not he thinks the former 49ers quarterback can still play.

19:57 - How do athletes deal with social anxiety? Chris talks about how fans' interactions make him feel as he tries to live his life post-NFL.

24:31 - Chris and Tom talk about the differences between the two championship teams he was on - the 2016 Patriots and 2017 Eagles - and how "fun" played into each team's season.

29:42 - A lot has changed for the Patriots and Eagles since Super Bowl LII. Chris talks about the track each team has been on since that game and how he sees their Week 11 matchup going.

38:41 - As a Knicks fan, Chris feels like he needs a side NBA team to watch. He was given the Celtics and he couldn't be more excited to cheer for them this season.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE HERE:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Chris Long on SB 52, Philly-NE differences, Kaepernick, retirement and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston