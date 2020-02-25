Patriots Talk Podcast: What challenges will Tom Brady face in a new system if he leaves Patriots?

Tom Brady's decision on where he'll play next season is obviously a big one.

The New England Patriots quarterback is set to hit the open market and plenty of teams this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis have discussed the possibility of adding him. If Brady does decide to leave New England, he certainly will face his challenges.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On this week's episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, Curran and former Brady backup Matt Cassel discuss - among other things - how difficult it could be for Brady to learn a new system.

While Cassel, who played for six NFL teams, is familiar with changing systems, he indicated that Brady, who'll turn 43 just after training camps open this summer, may have some difficulty with new terminology.

"The biggest challenge for anybody going into a new system is obviously learning the terminology," Cassel told Curran. "Over my career, I believe I've had 12 different coordinators in 14 years, so I'm accustomed to it, I know the process that takes place. Obviously, he's been in the same system for 20 some odd years, so it would be a big change if you're going to a new system with new terminology, how they call their protection scheme, route patterns, if it's a digit system, if it's a word system. I'd have to believe that if Tom [Brady] does go elsewhere, he would choose a place that has some familiarity with that system and how they call plays."

Listen and subscribe here:

While it can be difficult for a QB joining a new team, Cassel also tells Curran that it's the job of the coaches to make sure that players feel comfortable.

"Now, it's also about how much flexibility is the coordinator, the head coach, is everybody going to have because anybody that makes that commitment to bring Tom in, they obviously want him to be comfortable, and they won't want him to come in and have to learn a brand new system in its entirety."

Story continues

If Brady does decide to step away after 20 years with Bill Belichick's team, he probably won't have too much of a difficult time given his championship resume -- especially if he gets some help with receiving talent.

We'll likely know where he's going soon after free agency officially begins March 18.

Also on the pod, Curran discusses the reported meeting between Brady's agent Don Yee and the Pats at the combine and Phil Perry checks in from Indy with his three biggest combine takeaways so far. It's all on the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network.

Patriots Talk Podcast: What challenges will Tom Brady face in a new system if he leaves Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston