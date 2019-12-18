With Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning's NFL record for most touchdown passes, it got Tom Curran and Matt Cassel thinking about the best pure passing quarterbacks on all time.

When asked his definition of pure passer on the latest Patriots Talk Podcast, Cassel, the former Patriots backup and 13-year NFL veteran, replied, "Accuracy, arm strength all those things that go along with it."

And who makes his list?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

"Obviously Brady, Rodgers, Favre come to mind. Then you go old school with the Marinos of the world, Elway. Jim Kelly, Warren Moon," Cassel said. "Troy Aikman had some of the best footwork and mechanics you'll ever see."

Earlier in the pod, Curran criticizes the New Orleans Saints for the over-the-top "Mardi Gras parade" celebration for Brees' record-setting 540th TD pass, which could mean nothing come Saturday if Tom Brady, who's at 538, goes off and ties or matches Brees.

"It's cute and adorable to celebrate the touchdown pass record Drew Brees set, like Tom Brady's not RIGHT ON HIS BUMPER?!" Curran said.

Curran also offers his take on the videotaping controversy in the wake of the footage obtained by FOX Sports and he and Cassel look ahead to the "scary week" the Pats face as they take on the Buffalo Bills in an AFC showdown on Saturday.













Patriots Talk Podcast: Cassel talks best pure passers; Curran on 'over the top' Brees celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston