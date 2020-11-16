Patriots Talk Podcast: How Cam Newton thrived despite tough Ravens matchup

Patriots Talk Podcast: How was Cam able to thrive vs. stout Ravens D? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On paper, Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens looked like a potential disaster for the New England Patriots offense.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton entered Week 10 averaging just 5.1 yards per pass attempt against the blitz, which didn't bode well against a Ravens team that leads the NFL in blitz percentage.

But Newton flipped that script at a rainy Gillette Stadium, completing 9 of 12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown when facing five or more Ravens rushers to help lead the Patriots to a 23-16 upset win.

So, how was the Patriots QB able to succeed in such adverse conditions? On a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, host Tom E. Curran pointed to quality protection from New England's offensive line and running backs, who only allowed one sack on the night.

Patriots Insider Phil Perry agreed, but argued one player in particular deserves credit for Newton's big day: wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

"Because the ball was out quickly often enough, I look at Meyers and I say, 'Man, this guy just understands leverage,' " Perry said. "He doesn't care where you are. If you're going to give him outside leverage, he's going to take it. And Cam Newton knows he's going to take it. And there's confidence there.

"I think the biggest thing with Jakobi Meyers is that Cam Newton trusts this guy. You're not seeing the, 'Pat-pat, what is he going to do? Should I go there? Should I not?' He loves him some Jakobi Meyers in some critical spots."

Meyers' experience as a former quarterback -- at one point on a 7-on-7 team coached by Newton, no less -- has helped him gain Newton's trust and be on the same page with his quarterback.

"With Jakobi Meyers, he sees it, he knows what he is seeing, they're seeing it together, and you're seeing a lot of production," Perry said. "And I think the confidence that Cam has in Jakobi Meyers now is going a long way in terms of Cam's overall production."

Meyers has become Newton's clear go-to target of late, tallying 17 receptions for 228 yards over the last two games, both Patriots wins. With Julian Edelman sidelined and N'Keal Harry battling injuries and inconsistency, Meyers suddenly is Newton's much-needed security blanket who has helped the QB snap out of his previous funk and get the Patriots back on track.

Curran and Perry also discussed the exceptional play of New England's rookies and undrafted free agents, whether this win makes the Patriots a playoff contender and more on the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, which you can check out on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network or watch on YouTube below.