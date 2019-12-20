Patriots Talk Podcast: Brady's elbow hurt performance vs. Bengals, what about vs. Bills?

Tom Brady has been as durable as they come at the quarterback position. He hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2008, a season in which he suffered a torn ACL in the season opener.

But while Brady hasn't missed a game this season, he has been dealing with a number of injuries and most recently, he was on the injury report with an elbow issue. Bill Belichick even admitted that Brady "hasn't been able to do a lot" in some practices this season as a result of the elbow injury and other maladies.

And in recent weeks, the health of Brady's elbow has come into question more.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

On the latest episode of "Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast," Curran and Phil Perry discussed Brady's injury and the impact that it has had on his performance.

Perry believes that the injury is having an impact on Brady and pointed to his performance in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals as an indicator that something may be wrong.

The first throw of the game, he misses an open Mohamed Sanu. I also thought he missed Julian Edelman on a throw or two, just having the football be down by his knee instead of in front of him at his chest, and he does these things at times to get the football away from defenders. But I would look at the Sony Michel roll-out pass that was not an accurate throw, that Sony Michel should have caught and basically got lodged between his thighs -- and I'm surprised he didn't catch it with those things -- but that's not an accurate throw.

Story continues

Perry also brought up that Brady did take a helmet to the elbow against the Chiefs and was wearing an ice pack on that arm after the game. So, it would stand to reason that after one week to heal, the injury could still be bothering Brady.

As for Curran, he also acknowledged that Brady may be dealing with something despite coming off the injury report in recent days. That said, he wasn't willing to attribute the offense's lack of success to Brady's injury as some have been.

You can be playing shortstop, center field, quarterback, and have a touch of tendinitis. A touch of achiness. There's something in there that makes you not throw it the same way. So, I'm assenting to the fact that you are on to something. But you're not attributing the lackluster offense, overall, to that.

Hear more from Curran and Perry on Brady's elbow and their upcoming matchup with the Buffalo Bills on the latest episode of "The Patriots Talk Podcast," which drops every Tuesday and Thursday as a part of the NBC Sports Boston podcast network.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Brady's elbow hurt performance vs. Bengals, what about vs. Bills? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston