Patriots Talk Podcast: Brady blame game; Cassel on what went wrong for receivers vs. Houston
Matt Cassel and Tom E. Curran are talking Patriots-Texans in the latest Patriots Talk Podcast, as well as Tom Brady's responsibility in the Patriots offensive struggles. It's presented by CVS Health.
1:36 - Curran opens with his take on why everyone feels the need to place blame on Tom Brady for the failures of the Patriots passing game vs. the Texans.
12:28 -Cassel joins Tom to talk about just how responsible Brady is for the Patriots' recent struggles.
20:21 - Matt deconstructs three key passing plays that were poorly executed by the Patriots on Sunday: N'Keal Harry's failed under route that led to an interception, Phillip Dorsett's missed signal and Jakobi Meyers' miscommunication with Brady.
27:28 - Tom asks Matt about what Brady might have been saying to receivers on the sidelines and what the QB's expectations are for his pass-catchers.
34:48 - Turning the page to the Patriots' matchup with the Chiefs, Matt talks about what New England's offense needs to do to regain its confidence.
