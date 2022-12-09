Patriots Talk: How do the Pats find motivation at 6-6?

How do the Patriots find motivation at 6-6? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are the very definition of mediocre with a 6-6 record heading into their Week 14 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

As they watch their chances of a postseason spot slip away, it could be difficult to find motivation over the final stretch of the season. Tough games await, including meetings with the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. That doesn't bode well for their playoff chances, especially given how the offense has performed.

So, how can this Patriots team find motivation for the final five games on the schedule? Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry and Matt Cassel discussed on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"You've got to be one of those teams that say we've still got an opportunity, we've got to take it one game at a time," Cassel said. "I remember I was with the Patriots in 2008 and we were sitting at 7-5 late in the season. We went on a four-game win streak and ended up at 11-5. We didn't get in the playoffs and there were a lot of reasons for that, obviously. But at the end of the day, you just gotta grind it out.

"There are gonna be teams that you see on the schedule and you say, yeah, this is a better team than we are. But at the same time, the Patriots can't worry about the end-of-year schedule. They gotta take care of business right now and it truly is one of those mentalities. It's hard to stay in that box of one game at a time, but that's what you have to do. Because they're not completely out of this playoff picture."

Perry agrees with Cassel's "one game at a time" approach.

"I'm not really sure what other choice they have," Perry said. "If you're Bill Belichick and you are planning on coaching this team for the foreseeable future, and you do want to maintain whatever it is that you can in terms of the culture that you've tried to establish here over the last 20 years, all you can do is take the first step that's right in front of you, which is try to beat the Cardinals.

"Maybe making the playoffs is a long shot, I would say it is, but if you're Bill Belichick or anybody on this team that cares about the future of this team, there's really no other way to approach it to me than to continue to try to set the bar high, win this game and move on from there."

Also discussed in the episode: What to make of Bill Belichick’s comments that he likes his offense. How the offensive line issues have limited the offense. Reaction to Charlie Weis saying the Patriots need a WR1. And a Patriots-Cardinals preview.

