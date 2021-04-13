Patriots Talk: Will the Pats draft defense with 15th overall pick?

Patriots Talk: Will Pats draft defense with 15th pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What will the New England Patriots do with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

The common answer to that question usually involves acquiring a quarterback, but there are a number of options available for Bill Belichick and Co. as they look to fill the holes on the roster. Our own Tom E. Curran took to Twitter to ask fans what they believe the Patriots will do at No. 15, and the results were interesting.

16 days out from R1 of the 2021 draft ... what's your hunch for Pats at 15 ... @PhilAPerry and I will bat this around on the pod. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) April 13, 2021

Staying put at No. 15 and drafting the best player available earned almost half of the votes. So what if that "best player available" turns out to be a defensive player? Who are some of the best fits for New England?

Curran and Phil Perry discussed the possibility of Belichick addressing his defense at No. 15 on a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"Bill Belichick has made it pretty clear given his draft history that he likes big and strong. He likes big and strong early in the draft," Perry said. "If I had to guess right now, and it had to be accurate in order for me to be able to eat for the rest of the week, my guess would be that he drafts defensive tackle Christian Barmore out of Alabama with the No. 15 overall pick.

"It's not a good defensive tackle draft, he is a good defensive tackle, and he played his best in championship moments late this past season. He's a physical freak, he tested phenomenally. He's not quite Richard Seymour in terms of frame, but he's very long, can play every down. I think Belichick's going to love this guy, so if he's there at 15, that would be my guess."

Curran agrees that Belichick could have his eye on a defensive tackle at No. 15, but the secondary is another area that could be addressed given the Patriots' current cornerback situation.

"Stephon Gilmore, older, entering the last year of his contract. And J.C. Jackson, a restricted free agent right now. So you need to get the next guy," Curran said. "I think Caleb Farley, Jaycee Horn, Belichick being Belichick I could see Asante Samuel Jr. being in the mix."

