Patriots Talk: Is the Pats' answer at QB in the 2021 NFL Draft?

It's no secret the New England Patriots need to address the quarterback position this offseason, but is their solution really in this year's NFL Draft?

The Patriots, unless they trade up the draft board, will have to wait until pick No. 15 to make their selection. That means the top-tier QBs in this year's class likely will already be taken. There's a chance a promising option like Alabama's Mac Jones could be available, though it could be a risky proposition to take a chance on a young QB in 2021. Especially with holes at other positions.

So how should Bill Belichick and Co. proceed? Is the Draft the answer to the Pats' QB dilemma? Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network joined Tom Curran and Phil Perry on a brand new Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss.

"I don't know if the answer is necessarily in the draft because the standard is so high. Like, to think that you're going to get someone that can produce like Tom Brady produced very early in their career, I don't know if that necessarily happens," Brooks said. "I think what you have to have is a collective effort in terms of upgrading the weapons around the quarterback position, making sure that the defense is playing at a high level.

"If you have that, yes you can certainly find a managerial type that maybe emerges or evolves into a playmaker. But to think that they're going to get someone at 15 that can come in and get it all right away, I don't know if that's necessarily going to happen."

As for whether the Patriots will address the QB position or head in a different direction, Brooks is just as curious as the rest of us.

"I think it's as hard to predict what the Patriots will do now more than ever because they always kind of went to the beat of their own drum," Brooks said. "But now, with everything that happened last year, and I would say the performance in terms of not meeting the standard we're accustomed to, I just have no idea. Because I felt like the team last year was really close to hitting their stride toward the end, but they never necessarily got over the hump. So I wonder how Belichick views his own team.

