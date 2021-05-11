Patriots Talk: Is this offense set up for Cam Newton long-term?

Patriots Talk: Is this offense set up for Cam at QB long-term? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots loaded up on offense during free agency with additions such as Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne. That will give Cam Newton far more to work with than what he had in his first season with in Foxboro.

Newton re-signed on a one-year contract this offseason, but he'll have a chance to prove to the Patriots that he should be around for a while longer. Even with first-round draft pick Mac Jones in the mix.

Now that Newton has some weapons, is this offense built for the former NFL MVP to be the Patriots' long-term quarterback? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry got into that topic on a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"This team building a buoy offensively says to me -- and these guys are gonna be here longer than Cam, so it doesn't really matter, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, etc. -- but it does set up nicely for Cam Newton to put himself in there for the long-term at quarterback," Curran said. "But you still have to be able to throw with accuracy. And it also sets up for Mac Jones. So the Patriots might have an answer either way."

Curran expects Newton will be the Week 1 starter -- and for who knows how long after that -- as long as he can perform at a reasonable level during training camp.

"If he can look capable and sufficient through camp, he's gonna be the starter at the beginning," Curran said. "And if they start to reel off wins, even if he goes 13 for 23 for 127 yards with a touchdown and a pick and they win the game 20-17, he's not gonna get blasted out of there. They're gonna buy time."

Also discussed in the new episode: This Patriots offense is not fast... but do they care? Is this offense a good fit for Mac Jones? Do the Patriots have the wide receiver talent they need to win? And when is the ideal time for the Patriots to face Tom Brady and the Bucs this season?

