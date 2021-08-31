Patriots Talk: It's obvious to everyone, Cam Newton is the starter. Unless he isn't

Patriots Talk: Cam Newton is the starter. Unless he isn't originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Both Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry believe that Mac Jones has earned the job of starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

Does that mean he'll ultimately be under center Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium?

On the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Perry and Curran discuss whether or not the team's top draft choice from April will become the first rookie to start an opener for New England since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

Perry still thinks it'll be the incumbent Newton, but Curran has other ideas.

"I think the bigger signs of performance and workload are harder to ignore, and I think Mac Jones is going to get the nod," Curran said.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Cam Newton is the Patriots starter. Unless he isn't

Perry points to the fact that Sunday's preseason game against the New York Giants was New England's third and final exhibition. With no fourth preseason game anymore, he believes that now more than ever, teams will treat the third week of the preseason as a "dress rehearsal" for the regular season.

But Curran has taken all of training camp into consideration, including last week's joint practice sessions with the Giants and going all the way back to the 2001 preseason -- the season where Tom Brady ultimately succeeded Drew Bledsoe as the starter -- and pointing to Bill Belichick's belief that the players who are going to play in the regular season should play in the preseason.

"He's playing well," Curran said of Jones. "He's more ready. Cam needed the work and they actually didn't give it to him, so they've got to go with the guy who's gotten more work and done well with it."

Curran and Perry hash out some other leftovers from Sunday's preseason game, including the performances of second-year players Devin Asiasi, Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche and rookie Christian Barmore. Is this group part of New England's young core moving forward?

"The future is now, is it not?" Perry asked.

Also discussed in this episode: Is it fair to question Bill Belichick's ability to evaluate the QB position? And Curran attempts to explain the quarterback conundrum with a Little League analogy.

