Patriots Talk: Not hard to understand why Mac Jones is in and Cam Newton is out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Levin
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patriots Talk: Not hard to understand why Jones is in, Newton is out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The clues were there all along that Mac Jones was going to supplant Cam Newton as the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.

On a brand new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry retrace their steps and look for the signs that Bill Belichick was going to make this move all along.

Curran admits that initially, he thought that the Patriots already had Mac Jones on their roster in Jarrett Stidham. What changed?

Why did Patriots cut Newton? Player sets the record straight

"What I've seen since mini-camp: proficiency, accuracy, decision-making, poise, the ability to rebound from bad days, and the Patriots coaching staff throwing more and more at him," Curran said.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Not hard to understand why Jones is in, Newton is out | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Curran and Perry discuss other reasons they believe New England moved on from Newton after one disappointing season, including his vaccination status, Jones' poise, physical build and health and the play of the two quarterbacks this summer.

"They got a glimpse at just how tenuous Cam Newton's availability was," Curran said, referring to his five-day absence last week.

Patriots 53-man roster tracker: Latest updates on player cuts

Had Newton remained with the team, how would that have looked? Curran and Perry discuss how many wins that could have meant for New England were he named starter, or even how it may have played out if Newton remained as a backup.

Perry believes the Patriots would be a better team with Newton -- if only the game were played on a spreadsheet.

"You take emotions out of it, you take inter-player dynamics out of it, you take the media out of it, yes," Perry argued. "To have that guy as a weapon in the red zone, in short-yardage and use him as a gadget player every so often, yes.

"Are they better though in real life with Cam Newton sitting there on the sidelines every time Mac Jones throws an interception his rookie year?"

Also discussed in this episode: Curran and Perry share their thoughts on Stephon Gilmore opening up the season on the PUP list, the decision to go with undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin over Nick Folk at kicker, and more. 

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below:

Recommended Stories

  • Veteran reliever David Robertson excited to join Rays Wednesday

    ST. PETERSBURG — David Robertson had plenty of reasons to want to join the Rays. He was familiar with the area after living in St. Petersburg during the offseasons of his nine-plus years pitching for the Yankees. He relished the chance to return to the playoffs, having pitched in 30 postseason games and winning a World Series with the 2009 Yankees. And he greatly admired the Rays during a ...

  • Angels' Ohtani will not pitch Tuesday; Trout has setback

    Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will not take the mound for Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees in order to give his right hand extra time to heal. Angels manager Joe Maddon also said outfielder Mike Trout is experiencing soreness in his right calf after running the bases on Saturday and that discussions about shutting down the three-time AL MVP for the rest of the season are rapidly approaching. Ohtani was hit in his pitching hand by a 93 mph fastball from San Diego's Ryan Weathers while swinging during the first inning of Saturday's game against the Padres.

  • The teams with the most All-Star power ever

    With this summer's additions (namely the acquisition of Russell Westbrook), the Los Angeles Lakers became even more star-studded. How much so? To put that into context, here's this cool fact: As of now, the members of the 2021-22 Lakers combine for ...

  • How Rich Are Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and These Big-Name US Soccer Stars?

    In America, soccer is one of the rare sports where the biggest stars in the game are women. It's also one of the only sports where women are paid more than men — at least by the national team if...

  • Report: Cavaliers sign Tacko Fall to training camp deal

    He will have to earn a roster spot or two-way deal.

  • Bill Belichick goes into depth about Patriots QB Mac Jones’ work ethic

    Bill Belichick clearly has respect for the rookie QB.

  • Column: Soft courses, low scores and a need for more variety

    Kevin Kisner was one spot out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings going into the tournament that determines who makes it to Tour Championship at East Lake. “The first day, when my ball plugged on 10, I knew it was going to be a long week,” Kisner said before cleaning out his locker at Caves Valley. Caves Valley was 7,542 yards and played every inch of it on rain-softened turf amid stifling humidity that never allowed fairways or greens to get firm.

  • NFL roster cuts 2021: Top free agents following 53-man moves

    Heres a look at the best players available now that all 32 NFL rosters have made it through Tuesdays final cuts.

  • Dolphins’ Brian Flores addresses McKinney release, Mac Jones news, more

    Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said releasing linebacker Benardrick McKinney was a “a tough decision.”

  • NFL roster cut tracker: Updates on big-name players who were released

    For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.

  • Veteran MMA fighter Kyle Reyes dead at 30; Xtreme Couture and beyond mourns

    A former ACA/ACB competitor and Xtreme Couture staple died Monday after nine days in the hospital post-surgery.

  • Here's what the Gardner Minshew trade means for Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco and the Eagles' 'quarterback factory'

    Is newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew an eventual replacement for Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, or neither?

  • Patriots cut Brian Hoyer

    The Patriots have cut their second veteran quarterback of the day: Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was officially released today, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. That news comes after the shocking news that Cam Newton was cut today as well. Unlike Newton, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hoyer returns to the Patriots. Hoyer has been with [more]

  • Cam Newton has been cut by the New England Patriots

    The former Auburn quarterback was cut on Tuesday.

  • Cam Newton headlines list of NFL players released

    Cam Newton followed Mac Jones along the sideline, holding his right hand up, waiting for the rookie quarterback to slap it after the No. 15 overall pick threw a touchdown in a preseason game Sunday night. Newton may as well have been congratulating Jones for taking his job. The New England Patriots released Newton on Tuesday hours before NFL teams reduced rosters to 53 players.

  • Mac Jones earned Patriots starting QB job, but will he get it?

    If the Patriots' quarterback competition was decided on merit, then Bill Belichick's decision between Cam Newton and Mac Jones should be a no-brainer, writes our Tom E. Curran.

  • US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty both hold off upset bids

    Both of the world's No. 1 ranked tennis players take the court on Day 2.

  • Patriots dump Newton, opt for rookie Jones

    The New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday in a surprise move which came as the NFL's roster deadline loomed.

  • 'Really Hungry' Wolverines Hope To Surprise College Football World

    Michigan head man Jim Harbaugh made major changes, replacing six of his assistant coaches and overhauling his recruiting department, but the emphasis of the offseason rested on one four-letter word — work. The Wolverines enter the season unranked for the first time since 2015 and 10th time since the Associated Press Poll expanded to a top 20 in 1968 (it was upped to a top 25 in 1989), and Vegas has their win total set at 7.5. "I would say Coach Harbaugh does a great job of … he continues to lead us in the right direction," sophomore wide receiver Mike Sainristil said Monday.

  • 12 Patriots backup QB options after Cam Newton's release

    Which quarterbacks could the Patriots target as their new No. 2 after cutting Cam Newton? Here are some options, including Kyle Allen and Nick Foles.